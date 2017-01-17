Lady Gaga Is Taking Her Halftime Show Prep VERY Seriously
Lady Gaga Will Play The Superbowl Halftime Show On February 5th
Lady GaGa is known for her crazy live performances, so no surprise that she is going next level in her preparation for the Superbowl Halftime Show.
The singer has been documenting the entire process on Instagram, from building a giant tented dance floor in her backyard, to working with a trainer every day, and last but not least…horseback riding?
See for yourself
Any guesses on what Lady Gaga’s setlist may include?