Lady Gaga Is Taking Her Halftime Show Prep VERY Seriously

Lady GaGa is known for her crazy live performances, so no surprise that she is going next level in her preparation for the Superbowl Halftime Show.

The singer has been documenting the entire process on Instagram, from building a giant tented dance floor in her backyard, to working with a trainer every day, and last but not least…horseback riding?

See for yourself

SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can’t wait to perform for u! 💋❤️🎤 A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:18pm PST

Training. Everyday all day 🏈🎤#superbowl #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

#Joanne Halftime warm up Giddy-up. #SuperBowl 🏃🏼‍♀️🐎 A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 4, 2017 at 10:21pm PST

Any guesses on what Lady Gaga’s setlist may include?