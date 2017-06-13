Lady Gaga is teaming up with Starbucks
If you’ve ever wondered what Lady Gaga might order at Starbucks, you have your answer.
Lady Gaga has partnered with Starbucks to help curate the new Cups of Kindness collection for the Seattle-based coffee company.
This collection of four, non-dairy drinks includes two internet favorites: the famous Starbucks Pink Drink and the newer Ombre Pink Drink. Lady Gaga also created two new Starbucks drinks for this collaboration. The first is the Matcha Lemonade, a “vibrant green drink is made with finely ground Teavana matcha green tea, combined with crisp lemonade then shaken with ice.”
The second Lady Gaga-approved Starbucks beverage is the Violet Drink, which is a Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers that’s swirled with coconut milk and ice.