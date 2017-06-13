Lady Gaga is teaming up with Starbucks

Lady Gaga has partnered with Starbucks to help curate the new Cups of Kindness collection for the Seattle-based coffee company.

This collection of four, non-dairy drinks includes two internet favorites: the famous Starbucks Pink Drink and the newer Ombre Pink Drink. Lady Gaga also created two new Starbucks drinks for this collaboration. The first is the Matcha Lemonade, a “vibrant green drink is made with finely ground Teavana matcha green tea, combined with crisp lemonade then shaken with ice.”

The second Lady Gaga-approved Starbucks beverage is the Violet Drink, which is a Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers that’s swirled with coconut milk and ice.