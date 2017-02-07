Listen Live

Lady Gaga & Metallica Will Duet At The 2017 Grammys

The Grammy Awards Take Place Feb 12th in LA

By Kool Celebrities

When Metallica promised something “very special and unique” for their Grammy performance, I`m not sure this is what their fans expected!

According to Rolling Stone, Lady Gaga will join the metal legends onstage on February 12th. An eagle-eyed gaga fan spotted a Grammy promo spot on Monday that teased the duet, and Rolling Stone was able to confirm the news

Metallica has a Best Rock Song nomination for “Hardwired”, but Gaga doesn’t have any nominations this year.

