Lady Gaga Released Surprise Video For ‘John Wayne’ And Twitter Lost It’s Mind

It’s been a big week for Lady Gaga. She preformed at the Super Bowl, announced a world tour, watched her album Joanne climb the charts again, revealed she’d be appearing at the Grammy’s with Metallica and now she’s released a surprise video for her song John Wayne. The clip picks up right where her last video, Million Reasons, left off.

The full video is available exclusively on Apple Music, and so far the response from the internet has been huge.

