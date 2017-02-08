Lady Gaga Released Surprise Video For ‘John Wayne’ And Twitter Lost It’s Mind
February Is Turning Into The Month Of Gaga
It’s been a big week for Lady Gaga. She preformed at the Super Bowl, announced a world tour, watched her album Joanne climb the charts again, revealed she’d be appearing at the Grammy’s with Metallica and now she’s released a surprise video for her song John Wayne. The clip picks up right where her last video, Million Reasons, left off.
I’M STRUNG OUT ON #JOHNWAYNE! Surprise! Next #JOANNE music video out now exclusively on @AppleMusic https://t.co/TYIkxcietH #GagaJohnWayne 🐎 pic.twitter.com/dSwKwVz9Zf
— xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) February 8, 2017
The full video is available exclusively on Apple Music, and so far the response from the internet has been huge.
#JOHNWAYNE omg I love this video ❤ @ladygaga
— Tiago Mendez Suarez (@zeusmendez1) February 8, 2017
THOSE VISUAL OMG #JohnWayne pic.twitter.com/e88Rx65622
— Gaga Mega Fan (@GagaMegaFan) February 8, 2017
From riding the back of her man’s horse, to a high speed motorcycle chase, to a car crash, to a party rager. #JohnWayne IS EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/YyCMrG6osA
— Dre (@HausOfDre) February 8, 2017