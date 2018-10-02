Listen Live

Lady Gaga Releases First Single From “A Star Is Born”

Could Bradley Cooper be the new Patrick Swayze? 

By Dirt/Divas

“Shallow” is a duet between Bradley Cooper’s character, Jackson Maine, and Gaga’s character, Ally. If you’re shocked that Cooper vocally holds his own with Gaga, you’re not alone.   

 

 

Fans were shocked when the first trailer came out and it became evident that Cooper could sing. And before that, it was Gaga herself who was shocked.

Related posts

The Property Brothers Have A New Kids Book Out Today!

Sheepdogs Drummer Sam Corbett Has Cancer

Pitch Perfect 4 Is Happening!