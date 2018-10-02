Lady Gaga Releases First Single From “A Star Is Born”

“Shallow” is a duet between Bradley Cooper’s character, Jackson Maine, and Gaga’s character, Ally. If you’re shocked that Cooper vocally holds his own with Gaga, you’re not alone.

I’ve listened #Shallow 5 times already😭 ITS SO GOOOOD — Lady Gaga (@artpopf) September 27, 2018

Fans were shocked when the first trailer came out and it became evident that Cooper could sing. And before that, it was Gaga herself who was shocked.