Lady Gaga Releases First Single From “A Star Is Born”
Could Bradley Cooper be the new Patrick Swayze?
“Shallow” is a duet between Bradley Cooper’s character, Jackson Maine, and Gaga’s character, Ally. If you’re shocked that Cooper vocally holds his own with Gaga, you’re not alone.
I’ve listened #Shallow 5 times already😭 ITS SO GOOOOD
Fans were shocked when the first trailer came out and it became evident that Cooper could sing. And before that, it was Gaga herself who was shocked.