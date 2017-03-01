Lady Gaga Replacing Beyonce As Coachella Headliner

Last week, Beyonce announced she would be pulling out of her slot as one of three headliners of Coachella this year at the orders of her doctor due to her pregnancy with twins.

Tuesday night, Coachella announced that Lady Gaga would be filling in for Bey for both weekends at the Indio, California, festival. Gaga, who is currently touring her Joanne album, confirmed the announcement via Twitter.

Apparently, Lady Gaga was not Coachella’s first choice. Reports indicate organizers first asking Adele, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake, and Nine Inch Nails before landing Gaga. As for Beyonce fans, the Lemonade singer will honour her commitment at 2018’s Coachella.