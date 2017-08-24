Lady Gaga Teases New Netflix Documentary

Lady Gaga released a series of clips via social media today, teasing her upcoming Netflix Documentary Lady Gaga Five Foot Two.

The doc will premiere at TIFF next month. The premiere will be accompanied by “an intimate onstage performance” from Gaga, according to TIFF organizers. The film is said to give “unfiltered, behind-the-scenes access” to Gaga, on stage and off.

Lady Gaga Five Foot Two will hit Netflix on September 22nd.