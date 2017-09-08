Lady Gaga will stick around Toronto to take part in TIFF

Lady Gaga will stick around the city of Toronto a little longer after a show at the ACC…She decided last minute to add a press conference and performance. The Gaga documentary: Five foot two will play later today at TIFF.

She will also perform after the Friday night screening, according to her publicist. The new film chronicles the Poker Face singer’s life away from the stage and the studio, and features Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Germanotta, talking emotionally about her personal struggles with loneliness and insecurity.