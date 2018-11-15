Lady Gaga’s Born this Way Foundation Has A New Mission, Dubbed #MultiplyYourGood

Gaga’s foundation has teamed up with Zappos and is encouraging people to take the #MultiplyYour Good challenge! Gaga is asking that people donate both gently used items and money to a local nonprofit. After participating, Gaga is asking everyone to share their tasks with the world under the #MultiplyYourGood hashtag.

The challenge starts today (November 13) and runs through December 21. Any act submitted before the deadline will be multiplied by the Born This Way foundation, doubling every contribution with an act of their own.