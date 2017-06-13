Lake Horseshoe is Almost Ready

Horseshoe Resort has been keeping a secret that has become too big to hide.

Lake Horseshoe is a man made body of water that will provide endless summer fun in a variety of different ways…

“Horseshoe Resort is growing again, adding a 3-acre man-made lake at the base of the ski hill. Lake Horseshoe will feature a wakeboard cable park, world-class water ramp training and great swimming with inflatable obstacles. Horseshoe Resort has partnered with the Ontario Volleyball Association to add beach volleyball courts around the lake, which will host up to a world junior championship.”

The new lake will also play a major role during the winter…

“Lake Horseshoe will be beneficial to the resort all year round, adding 12 million gallons of water for snowmaking in the winter season. The additional water source will double the snowmaking capacity for the resort and is the first phase in a 5 million dollar snowmaking improvement plan. The resort plans to open the ski hill earlier and with more terrain open.”