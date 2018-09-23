Lakeland University names new Vice-Chancellor and President
The university also hands out an honourary degree to a TV Personality
A new Vice-Chancellor and President for Lakehead University as well as an honourary degree.
First Chancellor Lyn McLeod officially bestowed the title and responsibilities of President & Vice-Chancellor on Dr. Moira McPherson.
“I have lived, loved and breathed Lakehead in my academic and leadership career here for all those years. I am passionate about the strengths that Lakehead offers as a comprehensive Canadian university, as well as a vital member of the economic, social and cultural communities that we support – and that support us.”
“An overarching theme of Lakehead’s Strategic Plan is to embrace our role in creating future leaders and continuing to engage with the communities that surround our campuses. We will achieve this by continuing to prioritize high-caliber research and learning, and by building strong local, global and Indigenous partnerships that champion equity and access.”
Also Ron MacLean was presented with an honorary degree for his work on the CBC’s Hockey Night in Canada, the Olympics, and at other sports events.