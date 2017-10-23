Lane Change And Lost Tire May Have Lead To Eight Vehicle Crash

A chain reaction crash left four people hurt and one driver facing charges. The OPP say a vehicle made an improper lane change on south Highway 11 near Line 11 around 1:45 Sunday afternoon. The vehicle struck another, lost control, struck the guardrail, and lost a wheel. That wheel bounced into the northbound lanes, causing a second crash. Eight vehicles involved in total, only minor injuries reported however. Lanes were shut down for about an hour, while a driver faces a charge of Improper Lane Change.