Larry King had a health scare this summer

Larry King revealed on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer and had successful surgery this summer.

The reason he went public is to tell people how important it is to get a chest X-ray. King is not 83 and said if he hadn’t gotten the X-ray they wouldn’t have caught the malignant tumour. Thankfully, Larry is fine.

