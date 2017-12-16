Listen Live

Last Night's South Simcoe Police RIDE Checks More Encouraging Than Others

Nice change for Innisfil Police on RIDE duty last night. Seventeen of 500 drivers admitted they’d been drinking. All were tested. All passed the roadside test. Then there was this guy, stopped for speeding in a residential area of Innisfil. He was given the test and failed. Then, while officers were awaiting a tow truck to take the guy’s vehicle away, they were alerted to a potential drunk driver a few blocks away. They found an 18-year-old passed out at the wheel. Both drivers were charged and had their licences suspended for 90 days.

