Last Year Was The Safest On Record For Airline Passengers
No Major Aircraft Collisions Reported in 2017
Twenty-Seventeen was a good year to take to the skies. A private review of Aviation Safety over the year shows only two fatal incidences, making for the safest year for airplane passengers in recorded history. The two crashes, small aircraft in Sydney and Costa Rica, claimed 13 lives total, while the study shows no jets crashed in passenger service anywhere in the world last year. You can read more here.