Lauren Conrad is Having a Baby!

Lauren Conrad… One who gained her fame from the famous TV series “The Hills” but maintained it by being one of the greatest Boss Ladies around town as the CEO of her own company and has a total “Pinterest-Perfect” life is expecting her first baby with husband, William Tell!

Thats the two of them together. They’re so perfect it hurts.

The couple announced they were pregnant back in January, but recently found out the gender!

Its a little guy! So adorable. The couple are expecting around late August, early September.