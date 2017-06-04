Listen Live

Lauren Conrad is Having a Baby!

There's a baby on the way!

By ICYMI, Kool Celebrities

Lauren Conrad… One who gained her fame from the famous TV series “The Hills” but maintained it by being one of the greatest Boss Ladies around town as the CEO of her own company and has a total “Pinterest-Perfect” life is expecting her first baby with husband, William Tell!

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Thats the two of them together. They’re so perfect it hurts.

The couple announced they were pregnant back in January, but recently found out the gender!

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Its a little guy! So adorable. The couple are expecting around late August, early September.

Related posts

Emotional Performance at One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

WATCH: Two Minutes of Pure Canadian Joy

Everyone should introduce their new puppies this way