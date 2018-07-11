Lawn Chair Luminata – Ferdinand

Lawn Chair Luminata every Wednesday July through August with the following Thursdays for rain dates.

Gather the family, bring a blanket and a lawn chair, and enjoying a movie under the stars on the big screen for free!

KOOL FM, The Barrie BIA, and the Barrie Film Festival bring you: Lawn Chair Luminata! A free outdoor movie screening at Meridian Place, downtown Barrie.

Weather permitting, movie starts at Dusk (Approx. 8:30). Rain date July 12.

Movie: Ferdinand (2017, rated G – cartoon/animation action)