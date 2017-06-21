Listen Live

LCBO Extending Hours as Strike Looms

Canada Day hours have also been announced.

By ICYMI, Kool Headlines, Kool Parents

Just in time for the start of summer and in advance of a possible labour strike, the LCBO is extending their hours from June 22nd to June 24th. Select stores will open as early as 9:00AM to as late as 11:00PM. For information about specific store hours in the region, visit the LCBO Store Locator. It will be updated with hours per store.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union is in a legal strike position as of 12:01AM Monday, June 26th. The LCBO has informed customer on their website to shop in advance of Sunday, June 25th, if possible. For details about the negotiations, you can follow @LCBONEWS on Twitter.

LCBO stores will be closed on Saturday, July 1st. On Sunday, July 2nd – stores will have extended hours. Again, some stores will be open as early as 9:00AM to as late as 11:00PM. The LCBO Store Locator will have the details. Stores return to regular hours on Monday, July 3rd.

CC Image Courtesy of JasonParis via Flickr

