LCBO Is Launching New Pickup Service

Shopping continues to get easier for consumers every year. As some of the countries’ biggest brick and mortar stores try to compete with Amazon by offering pickup services, people are spending less and less time in stores.

Soon the LCBO will offer the same kind of “click and collect” service to customers that giants like Wal-Mart and Loblaws have adopted. In an interview with the Toronto Star, LCBO spokesperson Joyce Gray says come spring products will soon be able to place orders online through an app and pick up their selected products in store later that day.

The new service adds to the LCBO’s revamped e-commerce site, which gave select customers the option to place orders for home delivery.

“The difference with click-and-collect is that you’ll be able to order and pick up in the store in a four- to five-hour time period,” Gray told The Star. “So if you’re having a party or something you can order and drop by the store to pick it up on your way home that day.”

The new service is expected to launch this spring.