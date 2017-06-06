Listen Live

LCBO Workers Could Strike Just Before Canada Day Long Weekend

Union "Overwhelmingly" Voted In Favour Of A Strike

By News

A liquor run might be in your immediate future, Ontario. LCBO workers have moved closer to a possible strike, as Global News reports.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union “overwhelmingly” voted in favour of a strike mandate, and applied for a “no board”. OPSEU represents all 7,500 LCBO workers.

If an agreement can’t be made within 17 days after a “no board” is filed, LCBO workers could stage a strike, walking out of stores before the Canada Day Long weekend.

The brunt of the issue is the difference in pay between full and part-time workers.

Though, it still isn’t time to raise the alarm, as the union still has over two weeks to come to an agreement. A strike has never happened in the LCBO’s 91 year history.

 

Related posts

Baby Formula The Item Of Choice For Alleged Partners in Crime

Local Student Makes Barrie Proud on National Skilled Trades Stage

Dashcam Footage Catches Toronto Police Officers Mocking Woman With Down Syndrome

Licence 2 Ride On Sale Now

Barrie Wants Your Opinion on City Sign By-Laws

A Stolen Car With Stolen Gas in the Tank

‘Ain’t Nobody Here But Us Chickens’

Hidden Camera Probe At Collingwood School Reopened

Women Judged Whether They Take Maternity Leave Or Not