Le Dîner en Blanc hits South Georgian Bay
700 cultural enthusiasts take over downtown Collingwood
The first ever Le Dîner en Blanc was held in the historic district of downtown Collingwood over the past weekend. 700 guests dressed in all white gathered at a special location that was kept a secret until the last minute. The epicurean style event included art installations and a performance by JUNO nominees Lemon Bucket Orkestra.
Le Dîner en Blanc has become a worldwide event that takes place in over 80 countries. Paris recently marked it’s 30th anniversary with a record 17,000 guests at the Esplanade des Invalides.
Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills Partners with Le Dîner en Blanc for Iconic Dining Experience
Sofitel Hotels & Resorts is pleased to announce that the brand has been named the official luxury hotel partner for Le Dîner en Blanc in North America. As the legendary event … pic.twitter.com/oqW4KPMoSR
The all-white affair Le Dîner en Blanc will return to Honolulu on September 1, 2018, celebrating its 5th anniversary in the islands.
How to score an invite#IslandNewshttps://t.co/MLPSz3ivHV pic.twitter.com/Y2LvuM5sDc
— KITV4 (@KITV4) July 18, 2018