Le Dîner en Blanc hits South Georgian Bay

700 cultural enthusiasts take over downtown Collingwood

By News

The first ever Le Dîner en Blanc was held in the historic district of downtown Collingwood over the past weekend. 700 guests dressed in all white gathered at a special location that was kept a secret until the last minute. The epicurean style event included art installations and a performance by JUNO nominees Lemon Bucket Orkestra.

Dinner en Blanc, Collingwood, Ontario, 2018 Photo Credit: Sebastian Petrescu/ Elevated Photos

Le Dîner en Blanc has become a worldwide event that takes place in over 80 countries. Paris recently marked it’s 30th anniversary with a record 17,000 guests at the Esplanade des Invalides.

Dinner en Blanc, Collingwood, Ontario, 2018 Photo Credit: Sebastian Petrescu/ Elevated Photos

 

