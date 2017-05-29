LED eyelashes are the future of making your eyes literally light up!

Dubbed F.Lashes, the illuminated eyelashes appear to change display animations depending on how you tilt your head or move your body.

The LED eyelashes will come in pink, red, blue, light blue, white, yellow, green, and can be applied using normal eyelash glue, no elaborate cybernetic surgery required.

Co-creator and Arduino designer Tien Pham showed the F.Lashes off on Friday. According to Pham, the lights on the LED eyelashes are powered by a tiny 3.3 volt watch battery and last about four hours. He also claims that they hold up well when exposed to sweat and don’t emit any noticeable heat. You can buy in July vis Kickstarter!