Legally Blonde 3? MGM bosses are said to be close to a deal with Reese Witherspoon to reprise her Elle Woods Character in a 3’d Legally Blond movie. Original producer Marc Platt will produce alongside Witherspoon if she signs on, according to Deadline.

If all goes to plan, work on Legally Blonde 3 will start straight away. Witherspoon last portrayed Elle Woods on the big screen in 2003’s Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.