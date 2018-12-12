Leonardo DiCaprio Loses An Oscar While The Oscars May Not Have A Host This Year!

Since Kevin Hart bowed out of Hosting duties of the 2019 Oscars, leaving the Academy scrambling for a replacement. Kevin decided not to host after racist tweets from 2009 resurfaced. The last time there was no host was back in 1989.

There is always the possibility of a late night host, however the Academy seems to be concern about anything edgy this year or a safe host which would make the awards show to boring. The ratings on the Oscars are already at an all time low… There is the idea being floated that a bunch of celebrities could do a series of monologs or skits instead… And in other Oscar news;

Leonardo DiCaprio has been ordered to return an Oscar Trophy!

It’s not one that he earned but one that was gifted to him according to reports. The Oscar originally belonged to Marlon Brando from 1954. After Leo won Best Actor for “The Revenant” he was gifted Brando’s trophy for “On The Waterfront.”

According to the New York Times, the Oscar and other big ticket items are all under a court order due to a fraud investigation involving a Malasian financier who has funded and worked with DiCaprio in the past. (The Wolf of Wall Street) As well as Brando’s Oscar, the star has also handed over other presents given by Low, including a Pablo Picasso painting.