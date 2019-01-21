Leslie Jones Is Slamming The Idea Of The New Ghostbusters Movie.

Leslie was one of the stars in the all female-version back in 2016 and is slamming the upcoming movie which is set to star some of the original stars from the 80’s.

Commenting on social that its “something Trump would do,” adding “So insulting.” She also wrote “Like F**k up. We dint count.” She basically suggesting that because the all-female cast didn’t bring in as much money as the originals- that Sony is going to try again- but with men.

Months before the film came out, men’s right activists tried to stop the female reboot and get the original cast back together! The newest movie will be directed by Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman who directed the original two movies.