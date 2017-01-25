Let’s Talk About Families Too

Mental heath issues can make a real impact on a person’s life. There is a strong focus on recognizing mental health and discussing it openly, along with numerous resources for sufferers, but what about their families and loved ones? Yvette Brook is with the Patient Client and Family Council in Penetanguishene, and she says its just as important for family to open up too.

Yvette says the guilt family may feel is perfectly normal too.

Yvette and her staff run a peer group once a month at the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health, giving folks a chance to sit down and discuss issues. More information can be found here.