Liam Payne Drops His First Solo Single

Zayn Malik did it first, but Harry Styles, Niall Horan and now Liam Payne have all released their solo singles in rapid succession.

Liam’s latest offering is wuite a bit more mature than his 1-D days. The song is called “Strip That Down” and it features Quavo from the group Migos. It contains lyrics like “you know I used to be in 1-d, now I’m out free”.

Watch the lyric video below. What do you think of “Strip That Down”?