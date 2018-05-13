Liberal support drops, NDP leapfrogs into second in latest poll

25 days out from the Provincial vote support for the Liberals continues to fade. New numbers from a Mainstreet Research poll of 2,534 Ontario voters found the following results for deciding or leaning voters…

42.3% Conservatives

28.4% NDP

22.1% Liberals

5.4% Green party.

This marks the first time that the NDP have leapfrogged the Liberals in a Mainstreet Research poll.

When it comes to the campaign trail on Mother’s Day looks like a quiet day for the leaders.

Doug Ford will get back on the road tomorrow hitting Fort Erie, St. Catharines and Niagara Falls; There’s no word yet on the plans for the other two leaders.