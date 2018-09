Library on the Loose – Holly Community Centre

10-10:30am, Thursdays, Sept. 20 – Nov. 21, 2018

Barrie Public Library staff are on the loose! Join us for an interactive half-hour storytime at the Holly Community Centre. We use stories, songs and other pre-literacy activities that help your child get ready to read. Recommended for children ages 5 years and under accompanied by a parent or caregiver. No registration required.

