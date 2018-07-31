Life Saving EpiPens In Short Supply

EpiPen injectors, used by those with anaphylactic allergies, are about to become hard to find.

Pfizer Canada, which makes the injectors, has told Health Canada it won’t have new stock of the adult dose pens until the end of August. A batch that was to be delivered in early August is being inspected which is causing delays.

Any supply in drug stores now is likely to be gone soon.

Health Canada says anyone who has an allergic reaction but only has an expired pen at their disposal, should use it and call 911.

EpiPens for children are being carefully managed but supply is also limited.

There are no alternative auto-injectors available in Canada.

They expire on the last day of the month indicated on the package.