Life size Mario Kart coming to Niagara Falls Canada!

Most people have played the incredibly addicting game of Mario Kart from Nintendo. Now, we are going to be able to have a lifelike Mario Kart experience in Niagara Falls! It’s being called “Niagara Raceway.”

Some new attractions are coming to Niagara Falls and “Niagra Speedway” is the first of its kind and the largest in North America, with a 4-story corkscrew and multiple elevated coaster sections. The Track is expected to start testing this fall and open next year. It’s similar to this one in Branson Missouri…



Along with the race track are some other new attractions, Including a zombie exhibit, enhanced 4D motion theatre, and a renovated Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum.

