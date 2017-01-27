Life Slowing Down In Cookstown

Cookstown is getting four traffic calming signs – radar signs – to help slow traffic down through its Heritage District. Innisfil Town Council has approved the following:

Reducing the speed limit to 40 kmh King Street and Queen/Church Street

Two signs on Queen / Church Street: one facing westbound traffic east of King Street and one facing eastbound traffic west of King Street

Two signs on King Street: one facing southbound traffic north of Queen/Church Street and one facing northbound traffic south of Queen/Church Streets

The radar signs will flash Slow Down or Too Fast when a vehicle approaches at more than 40 kmh.