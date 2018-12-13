Lily, Returns To Sesame Street To Help Teach Children About Homelessness

Learn more about our new resources for children and families experiencing homelessness with @nytimes. #SesameCommunity @SesameCommunity https://t.co/WGGxROCMQ9 — Sesame Workshop (@SesameWorkshop) December 12, 2018

Sesame Street has re-introduced a characters in an effort to tackle the important issue of homelessness! In new clips posted online, the character Lily, reveals her family is living with friends on Sesame Street because they lost their home.

Lily was first introduced in 2011 when she came out as part of the food insecurity initiative. The storyline won't appear on televised episodes of the show. Instead, it's part of Sesame Workshop's Sesame Street in Communities program — and it will be featured online in videos, stories and other resources.