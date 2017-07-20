Listen Live

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Found Dead

The 41-Year-Old Singer Committed Suicide By Hanging

By ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Music

Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park has been found dead of an apparent suicide, TMZ reports. He was 41 years old.

Bennington’s body was reportedly found in his L.A. County home this morning. He is survived by six children.

Linkin Park has released seven studio albums over their almost twenty years as a group. The band released their latest music video “Talking to Myself” from their album One More Light this morning.

CC image courtesy of Kristina Servant via Flickr

