Linx Transit Service Launches, Now Connecting Midland area to Barrie

You can now use public transportation to get from Penetanguishene and Midland into Barrie. The first route of the new LINX bus service began Tuesday morning. The County of Simcoe marked the special occasion with a celebration. They will also be offering free service until after Labour Day weekend. Warden Gerry Marshall says he’s already heard from professionals using the service.

Over the next three years the service will expand with buses running from Orillia to Barrie, Collingwood to Barrie, Alliston to Bradford West Gwillimbury and Penetanguishene/Midland to Orillia.

Marshall says once completely rolled out, the service will connect all of Simcoe County together through a transit system. “We have been talking about it for two and a half years now, it started out as a concept, so what we decided to do was focus on actually launching a transit system and then fine-tuning the routes after the fact.”

Route 1 (Penetanguishene/Midland to Barrie) officially began August 7th, and will have bus service running Monday to Friday, from 6:00am to 7:40pm. Marshall was excited about connecting the far corners of Simcoe county and giving students, seniors and workers an option to get to and from school, work or appointments, “this means students in Barrie can get up to Lakehead University in Orillia, or workers in Waubaushene can get into the city.”

Routes

Barrie – Midland-Penetanguishene

LINX Route 1 between Midland/Penetanguishene and Barrie.​

Penetanguishene

This is a single stop picking up and dropping off passengers on the north side of Poyntz St. just across from the Tim Hortons.​

Midland

In the parking lot directly outside the north mall entrance of the Huronia mall.

Elmvale

30 metres south of Queen St. and just south of the convenience store and parkette along Yonge St.

Wyebridge

At the corner of Mill St. and Highway 93 in the village of Wyebridge.

Waverley

North bound stop is on the median divider between Highway 93 and the gas bar. South bound stop is located directly beside the Waverly Soldiers’ Memorial on Highway 93.

Midhurst

129 SB is approximately 60 metres from the intersection of Hwy 27 on Finlay Mill Rd directly across from the convenience store. 128 NB is directly in front of the animal hospital behind the convenience store. 120/121 are on the south side of Cedar Creek Road at St. Vincent St.

Barrie West

119 SB on Cundles Rd. just east of Sperling Dr. 118 NB is just east of Livingstone Rd. East on Cundles Rd

Barrie East

112 NB across the street from entrance to Georgian College adjacent to City of Barrie bus stop. 113 SB At the corner Georgian Drive and Governors’ Drive 110 At Georgian College Administrative Centre Building (Governor’s Dr.) 106 At Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on the north side of hospital adjacent to City of Barrie bus stop.

Schedule