Lions New Year’s party for Guide Dogs & Autism.

The party is at 386 Blake Street, Barrie & starts at 6:30 PM December 31st

Join us for dinner, dancing, champagne and midnight snacks, plus much more!

All proceeds go towards Guide Dogs & Autism

For reservations and where to get tickets phone 705 735 2727 (Lions Gate Banquet Centre) or 705 623 343480 (Fox’s Bakery) or Lions Den 705 881 6384.

Purchase your ticket before December 26th for a discount!