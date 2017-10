RBC x Music’s Canada Covers series has Canadian artists perform covers of recent, hit Canadian songs, across a range of genres. So far, they’ve had Tegan & Sara cover Shawn Mendes and Tim Hicks put a country spin on Serena Ryder.

The most recent pairing in the series has Arkells putting their spin on Alessia Cara’s Stay, with a little help from Allie X.

Listen to the entire cover below: