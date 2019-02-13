LISTEN: Avril Lavigne And Nicki Minaj Team Up In A Great New Song!

Avril Lavigne is just about to release her new album, Head Above Water and just released the third single called “Dumb Blonde,” and it features Nicki Minaj!

Nicki tweeted, “I used to drive to my job at Red Lobster playing this woman’s album for an hour straight everyday for months. Crying to ‘I’m With You,’ blasting ‘Complicated,’ ‘Things I’ll Never Say,’ ‘Nobody’s Fool,’ ‘Sk8er Boi.’ This woman is so unbelievably talented.”

Avril then tweeted in response to Nicki, “Nicki Minaj is my favourite! I’ve been listening to her for so long. As soon as I recorded #DumbBlonde, I knew she’d be the perfect artist to collaborate with on it. When she said yes it was like a dream come true! I can’t wait for everyone to hear!”

