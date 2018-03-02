LISTEN: Demi Lovato And Luis Fonsi Release English Version Of “Échame La Culpa”

Back in November, Luis Fonsi and Demi Lovato dropped Échame La Culpa. The song was an immediate smash, racking up over 950 views on YouTube and shooting to the top of the charts.

The duo have now dropped and english version of the song, called Not On You. The break-up banger features lyrics like “Play me like the Beatles, baby – just let it be/ So come and put the blame on me” but keeps the original songs catchy, Reggaeton beat.

Listen below: