Listen: Demi Lovato Releases Surprise New Song “Sober”

Demi Lovato dropped a surprise single on Thursday, and it appears to confront the subject of Lovato relapsing after years of sobriety.

The former Disney star famously entered rehab in 2010 to seek treatment for substance abuse, depression and bulimia. Since then, she has been very open about her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction as well as depression. In her emotional new song, titled “Sober“, she sings lyrics like “Momma I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore. And Daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.”

Listen to “Sober” below:

Image via demilovato.com