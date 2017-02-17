Listen: Ed Sheeran Releases 3rd Song From ‘Divide’

Ed Sheeran’s new album isn’t out until March 3rd, but it’s already shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year. Sheeran has released two singles from the upcoming record (Shape of You and Castle On The Hill) that shot to the top of the charts, becoming the first artist to debut in the top two spots on the Official U.K. Singles Chart in the same week.

Now, the buss continues as Sheeran has dropped yet another track from his forthcoming release. “How Would You Feel (Paean)” is a tear-jerker of a ballad, and while it is not the next single, Sheeran tweeted that it’s “one of my favzzzzz”

Listen below:

thanks for all the birthday love. you all rule. heres a new video i dropped today – https://t.co/aeDhiBJZHC — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) February 17, 2017

