Listen: Feist Covers Leonard Cohen’s “Hey That’s No Way To Say Goodbye”

Feist Will Also Perform At The Cohen Tribute Concert

By Music

If you tuned in to watch the JUNO awards this year, you might have caught Feist’s touching tribute of Leonard Cohen, covering “Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye.” Today, the singer-songwriter has released the cover officially.

The release comes just days before a massive tribute concert where artists, comedians and actors a like will gather in Montreal to remember the Cohen’s legacy. Performing artists at the Tower of Song concert include Børns, Cœur de pirate, Elvis Costello, Lana Del Rey, Philip Glass, k.d. lang, Courtney Love, Damien Rice, Seth Rogen, Ron Sexmith, Sting, Patrick Watson, Wesley Schultz & Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers and more!

