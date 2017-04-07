Listen Live

Listen: Harry Styles Releases New Single ‘Sign Of The Times’

It's Finally Here!

By Music

Fans have been counting down the minutes to the release of Harry Styles’ debut solo single, and the wait is finally over.

Styles released Sign Of The Times Friday morning. The soaring ballad is Styles’ first release since One Direction went on “hiatus” in January of last year. Listen below:

After a build up that can only be described as…dramatic…the response to Sign of the Times has been overwhelmingly positive.

What do you think of Styles’ first solo effort?

Related posts

JUNOs 2017: 5 Things To Watch For

Win Weekend Passes To The Big Feastival!

WayHome Adds New Artists to the Lineup

Harry Styles Announces Release Date For His Debut Solo Single

WATCH: Sia On Sesame Street

Songs That Save Lives

‘Space Jam’ 1996 Soundtrack Gets A Reissue For Record Store Day

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You” Being Turned Into An Animated Movie

WATCH: Walk off the Earth Rehearse “All Time Low”