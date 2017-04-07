Listen: Harry Styles Releases New Single ‘Sign Of The Times’

Fans have been counting down the minutes to the release of Harry Styles’ debut solo single, and the wait is finally over.

Styles released Sign Of The Times Friday morning. The soaring ballad is Styles’ first release since One Direction went on “hiatus” in January of last year. Listen below:

After a build up that can only be described as…dramatic…the response to Sign of the Times has been overwhelmingly positive.

Harry Styles is bringing back classic rock vibes & its gonna catch on. This song is gonna change today’s music taste. trust. #SignOfTheTimes — Carter James (@itscarterjames) April 7, 2017

when you hear #SignOfTheTimes for the first time pic.twitter.com/LAJgBpiaJe — On Air/Ryan Seacrest (@OnAirWithRyan) April 7, 2017

i just died, got reborn, died again, went to heaven, and got reborn again. thanks harry styles. — floor ! 🏳️‍🌈 (@Tomlinbucks) April 7, 2017

What do you think of Styles’ first solo effort?