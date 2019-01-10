Listen: Hozier Covers Destiny’s Child’s ‘Say My Name’

Hozier has just released a cover of Destiny Child’s hit song “Say My Name” as part of the Spotify Singles Series.

Hozier’s version of the iconic 1999 tune is stripped back and slower than the original, as Hozier’s deep vocals add a little more blues to the R&B original. “During rehearsals for the recent tour, the band and I would throw around a few progressions and grooves while on break,” Hozier said in a statement. “We fell into this bass line and just started singing the Destiny’s Child classic over it.”

Listen to “Say My Name” and “Movement” below.

