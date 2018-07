Last week Justin Timberlake dropped a little clue that he was working on new music, posting a photo on his instagram that showed him in the studio. The caption read “Last week’s Bahamas sessions“.

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jul 2, 2018 at 7:01am PDT

On Tuesday (just in time for the July 4th holiday in the US) JT dropped the “SoulMate”. The soul-tinged jam has summer nights written all over it.