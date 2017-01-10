Listen Live

LISTEN: Justin Timberlake’s Not So Enthusiastic Reaction To Wife’s Baby News

Jessica Biel & Ellen DeGeneres Prank JT Live On Air

Ellen DeGeneres is always one for the pranks! And when Jessica Biel visited her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, she of course couldn’t resist pranking Jessica’s hubby, Justin Timberlake!

After a picture of the two of them in the “prom-pose” at an LA Lakers basketball game sparked pregnancy rumours, Ellen made the call live on the air on Jessica’s cellphone. At first JT didn’t realize who he was speaking with, and then Ellen dropped the good “news” that he’s going to be daddy again, this time to a little girl. And his reaction says it all…

(Video & Image Courtesy of ellentube.com)

