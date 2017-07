Kesha is back.

Her newly released single, “Praying” is new her first solo single since 2013. The ballad is a departure from the┬ádance pop singles that Kesha released with her first two albums. The song may indirectly address her long ongoing legal battle with Dr. Luke.

The song is produced by Ryan Lewis (of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis).

Image courtesy of Kemosabe/RCA