Listen: Lady Gaga Releases Piano Version Of ‘Joanne’

Lady Gaga Releases Piano Version Of 'Joanne'

In An Emotional Ode To Her Late Aunt

By Videos

Lady Gaga has released a stripped down version of the title track from her 2016 album “Joanne“. The song is an emotional tribute to her aunt, who died of complications from Lupus when she was 19.

In addition to the song, Gaga also shared that the Lupus Research Alliance would be receiving a donation in honor of her late aunt and asked her Little Monsters to also consider donating to the “tremendous organization.”

Watch the entire video below:

