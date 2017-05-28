LISTEN: NEW Carly Rae Jepsen “Cut To The Feeling”

It’s a song of the summer candidate for sure. Our Canadian girl Carly Rae Jepsen who got international fame with her hit “Call Me Maybe” released a new song on Friday.

And we love it! Take a listen and let us know what you think!

YouTube / Carly RaeJepsenVEVO

Her last album “Emotion” was well done but it didn’t have a smash single.

The song might sound familiar if you saw the movie “Ballerina” in because Jepsen voiced one of the characters and sang two songs in it but neither was on the soundtrack. The movie just came out in Canada so for its U.S. release later this summer, the song will be renamed to “Leap.”

#CutToTheFeeling from the movie Leap! coming to the US this summer 💃🏼https://t.co/OiP75HDwmy pic.twitter.com/PrFflWbiqG — Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) May 26, 2017

People seem to be loving it since it was a trending topic on Twitter across Canada and even the U.S. It does have that catchy upbeat summery vibe to it but is in definite competition with Justin Bieber’s (fellow Canadian) remix of “Despacito,” which could potentially take the song of the summer title as well.

YouTube / LuisFonsiVEVO

Main Image via nme.com