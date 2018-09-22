LISTEN: New Imagine Dragons Song “Zero”

Imagine Dragons have released their new song “Zero” from the upcoming movie “Ralph Breaks The Internet.” It’s the sequel to “Wreck It Ralph.”

The lyric video shows the words to the song populating on the Internet and social media.

“It’s a pretty timely movie in a lot of ways in that it addresses some of the issues of identity and loneliness unique to this internet generation,” Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds told Billboard. “Ralph’s internal struggle for self-acceptance really resonated with us, and this song speaks to that.”

The director, Rich Moore explained further:

“It’s a bold choice for an end-credit song because it’s about someone who feels like a zero, someone who hasn’t always felt worthy, someone who’s allowed his entire sense of self to rely on a single friendship. When that friendship is threatened, there’s a lot of insecurity.”



YouTube / ImagineDragons

I love lyric videos because I’m a huge lyrics person and I think this song will be very powerful for young people.

Main Image via Twitter / @wreckitralph